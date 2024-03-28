Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 138.2% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the February 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 188,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

