Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $30,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 304,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,957. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

