O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 356 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

