iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $526.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

