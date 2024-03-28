Aevo (AEVO) Price Up 35.6% This Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Aevo has a market cap of $360.16 million and approximately $720.70 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00004643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 3.50088507 USD and is up 28.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $838,367,341.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

