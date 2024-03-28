Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.62 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $37.62 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

