The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.35. 1,381,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,385. The company has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

