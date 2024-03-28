Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.03. 4,287,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,126. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

