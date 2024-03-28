Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
Global Blockchain Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,404. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
