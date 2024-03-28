Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Global Blockchain Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,404. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

