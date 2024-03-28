CPA Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 4,977,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940,262. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.