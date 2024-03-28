Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of IPKW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

