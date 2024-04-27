Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 18,723 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.55% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 40,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

BAH stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

