Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 133.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 100.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $400.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $415.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.33.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

