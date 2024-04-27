Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.