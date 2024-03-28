Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $256.49 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 30.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $256,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after purchasing an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.43. 4,569,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,385. The firm has a market cap of $707.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

