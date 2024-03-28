Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 28th (AKBA, ALLY, AROC, ATEC, AXP, AXSM, BAC, BRZE, BWXT, CCL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 28th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $243.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $263.00 to $252.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $61.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $13.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $140.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $725.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $629.00 to $726.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $680.00 to $790.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $673.00 to $765.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $790.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $660.00 to $750.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $660.00 to $775.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $276.00 to $259.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $432.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $303.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 435 ($5.50) to GBX 455 ($5.75). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $152.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $131.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $134.00 to $146.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $495.00 to $500.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $76.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $2.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $96.00 to $100.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $146.00 to $157.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1.80 to $1.60. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $15.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.70 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $194.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $407.00 to $436.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $275.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $345.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $2.50. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $37.00 to $39.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $44.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $96.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $315.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $22.90 to $19.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

