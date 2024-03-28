Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NULG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 48,956 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

