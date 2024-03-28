International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 29th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 151,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,065. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

