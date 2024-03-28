International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 29th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 151,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,065. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.