Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
OROVY stock remained flat at $59.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
