Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

OROVY stock remained flat at $59.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

