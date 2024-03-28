Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 67,305 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.4% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 2,474,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,034,330. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

