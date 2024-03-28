Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,694,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

