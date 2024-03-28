Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 29th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITGDF remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
