Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Up 842.9% in March

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 842.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Origin Materials Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGNW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Materials stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 519,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

Featured Stories

