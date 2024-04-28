TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) to Issue €0.79 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.84) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.2 %

TTE stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.86) on Friday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of GBX 48.74 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.