Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Plans $41.80 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.
Relx Company Profile
