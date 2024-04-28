Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Plans $41.80 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

