Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.