Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,619 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $89,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.33. 2,057,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

