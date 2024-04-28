iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.03% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $96,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 540,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 1,125,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,516. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

