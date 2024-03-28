Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Trimmed by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $261.33. 93,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,572. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

