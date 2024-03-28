Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 217.8%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY remained flat at $7.82 during trading on Thursday. 33,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Stories

