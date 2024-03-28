Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

CHKP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,729. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

