Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Grows By 195.2%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL remained flat at $21.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,327. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

