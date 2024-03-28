iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.06

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 233869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

