Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE CXM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,774. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

