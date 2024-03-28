Procyon Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $391.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $393.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

