Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 172,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,982 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 53,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.