Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $449.48. 25,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

