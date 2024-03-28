Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $259.99. 421,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,887. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

