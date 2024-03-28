Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 498 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

Netflix stock traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $605.45. 847,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.