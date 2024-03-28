Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 430,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

