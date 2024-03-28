Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
Shares of Trans-Lux stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Trans-Lux has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.66.
Trans-Lux Company Profile
