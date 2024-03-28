Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

Shares of Trans-Lux stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Trans-Lux has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.66.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

