First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $132.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

