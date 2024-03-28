Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.32

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 55958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Embecta Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Embecta by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 697,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Embecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

