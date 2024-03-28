Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

KCCFF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.