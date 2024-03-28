Courier Capital LLC Sells 57 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $696.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

