NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.59 or 0.99954087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00097383 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.