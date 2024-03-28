Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 480.4% in March

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 480.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of HLDCY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

About Henderson Land Development

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.