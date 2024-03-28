First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 442.5% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FPL stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $7.55.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
