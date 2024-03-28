Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 415.2% in March

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 415.2% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
