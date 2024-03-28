SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,502,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,483 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 916,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.